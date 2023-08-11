Death Notices Aug 11, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Bose Jr.George Bose Jr., 92, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Carol D. WilcoxCarol D. Wilcox, 94, of Leavenworth, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Kristoffer TusbergKristoffer Tusberg, 72, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 30, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Feliz Millicent MorganFeliz Millicent Morgan, 47, of Peshastin, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.Adam D. GasparAdam D. Gaspar, 37, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Jim D. HaneyJim D. Haney, 69, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Janin L. Groce Janin L. Groce, 85, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Ola CollinsOla Collins, 96, of Cashmere, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Kerry TwitchellKerry Twitchell, 60, of Peshastin, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Thomas V. LakThomas V. Lak, 61, of Wenatchee, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Steven M. JohnsonSteven M. Johnson, 63, of Leavenworth, died Monday, July 31, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Eduardo SantiagoEduardo Santiago, 70, of Malaga, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary