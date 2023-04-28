Death Notices Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fred HolsonbakeFred Holsonbake, 100, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, April 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Steve HarveySteve Harvey, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, April 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Stephen ReillyStephen Reilly, 43, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.LaVerne Faulkner HiattLaVerne Faulkner Hiatt, 97, of Wenatchee, died Friday, April 14, 2023. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Elias Alarick Mora-OntiverosElias Alarick Mora-Ontiveros, 23, of Rock Island, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.MaryAnn McNeesMaryAnn McNees, 70, of Cashmere, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Mark Alan JewellMark Alan Jewell, 62, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Jessica Lin MorlanJessica Lin Morlan, 49, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, April 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary