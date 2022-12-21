Death Notices By Jenni RodasWorld staff Jenni Rodas Newsroom Assistant Author email 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carrie FruitCarrie Fruit, 82, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Nickey (Priest) NicolleNickey (Priest) Nicolle, 80, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Lynda LyonsLynda Lyons, 83, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Cynthia L. TangbornCynthia L. Tangborn, 71, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Dennis Lee WickDennis Lee Wick, 63, of Brewster, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Earl A. MinorEarl A. Minor, 86, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags East Wenatchee Arrangement Architecture Jenni Rodas Newsroom Assistant Author email Follow Jenni Rodas Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary