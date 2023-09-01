Death Notices Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary LongMary Long, 88 of Wenatchee died on Aug. 18, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Marilyn J. RileyMarilyn J. Riley, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Don PeachDon Peach, 72, of Chelan, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Margaret M. DannerMargaret M. Danner, 97, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Gregory 'Greg' MosesGregory “Greg” Moses, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Teri JenkinsTeri Jenkins, 67, of Twisp (formerly of Winthrop), died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Shawn ItesShawn Ites, 55 of Quincy, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Margaret MorseMargaret Morse, 79, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. James Michael HarveyJames Michael Harvey, 69, of Bridgeport, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Kelsie Reanne BestKelsie Reanne Best, 31, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Brock LindsayBrock Lindsay, 40, of Manson, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Michael 'Mike' BennettMichael "Mike" Bennett, 64, of Cashmere, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Geraldine 'Geri' BergGeraldine "Geri" Berg, 93, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Arnold HogenhoutArnold Hogenhout, 72, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Jean Lenore LoweJean Lenore Lowe, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Alyssa OaksAlyssa Oaks, 12 of Malaga, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary