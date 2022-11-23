Death Notices Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Renae Evelyn Brandt LauRenae Evelyn Brandt Lau, 77, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Renae Evelyn Brandt Lau Arrangement Funeral Home Death Notice Jones Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary