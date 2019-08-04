Charles ‘Ivan’ Bowman
Charles “Ivan” Bowman, 77, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Marvin Ronald Eubanks
Marvin Ronald Eubanks, 68, of Tonasket, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Nedra L. Brown
Nedra L. Brown, 70, of Omak, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Viola Rose Shrewsbury
Viola Rose Shrewsbury, 98, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Clara Kirk
Clara Kirk, 97, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee