Jimmie Caine
Jimmie Caine, 90, of Pateros, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Jimmie Caine
Jimmie Caine, 90, of Pateros, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Barbara Sue Whaley
Barbara Sue Whaley, 78, of Cashmere, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Adele Lois Dirkse
Adele Lois Dirkse, 81, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Donald Leroy Johnson
Donald Leroy Johnson, 74, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Larry Eugene Tucker
Larry Eugene Tucker, 80, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Janice Marie ‘Jan’ Lippert
Janice Marie “Jan” Lippert, 82, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
James Boyd Drewelow
James Boyd Drewelow, 81 of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Leone Elaine Dykes
Leone Elaine Dykes, 94, of Wenatchee (previously of Ephrata), died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Gordon W. Peterson
Gordon W. Peterson, 74 of Wenatchee, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
William Alan Hall
William Alan Hall, 74, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Joanne Loozen
Joanne Loozen, 96, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Sharon Granger
Sharon Granger, 77, of Sunnyslope, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.