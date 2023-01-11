Alan E. Bortz
Alan E. Bortz, 69, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Alan E. Bortz, 69, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
June Kay Allen
June Kay Allen, 99, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Carol L. Salas
Carol L. Salas, 61, of Manson, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Cameron Ray Garcia
Cameron Ray Garcia, 28, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Michael McCauley
Michael McCauley, 86, of Cashmere, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Jennifer Marcellus
Jennifer Marcellus, 49, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Thomas E. Hadley
Thomas E. Hadley, 72, of Cashmere, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Hanzel Yvonne Yancey
Hanzel Yvonne Yancey, 87, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Bradley D. Sonneman
Bradley D. Sonneman, 65, of Brewster, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Ivan F. Drake
Ivan F. Drake, 90, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Cooky Ogle
Cooky Ogle, 73, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Betty Bundy
Betty Bundy, 86, of Moses Lake, (formerly East Wenatchee) died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Brenda Kay Rogers
Brenda Kay Rogers, 59, of Chelan-Manson, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
