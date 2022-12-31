Death Notices 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Junior BryantJimmy Junior Bryant, 83, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.Cuthbert Francis StegemanCuthbert Francis Stegeman, 79, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.Donna ShipmanDonna Shipman, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Beverly L. SmithBeverly L. Smith, 95, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Diana May PattersonDiana May Patterson, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Donald W. MurrayDonald W. Murray, 92, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Marguerite E. CarringtonMarguerite E. Carrington, 94, of Leavenworth, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Avery Grace PattonAvery Grace Patton, 13, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Marcos M. A. GomezMarcos M. A. Gomez, 25, of Yakima (formerly of Wenatchee), died Thursday, Dec.22, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Benjamin HurstBenjamin Hurst, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Lewis CooperLewis Cooper, 66, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Gary SehornGary Sehorn, 70, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Donald CraigDonald Craig, 59, of Cashmere, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Michaela C. DelaneyMichaela C. Delaney, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Billie ‘Sue’ TarbertBillie “Sue” Tarbert, 83, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Patricia Ellen CusterPatricia Ellen Custer, 63, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags East Wenatchee Memorial Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary