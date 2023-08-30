Death Notices Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shirley StaniferShirley Stanifer, 81, of Mansfield, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Morey A. KinzebachMorey A. Kinzebach, 84, of Rock Island, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary