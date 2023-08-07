Death Notices Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph Albert DescoteauxJoseph Albert Descoteaux, 67, of Okanogan, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane.Nathaniel J. PaulstonNathaniel J. Paulston, 42, of Manson, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Ellen Dayle ‘Herron’ YoungbloodEllen Dayle “Herron” Youngblood, 72, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Jon H. RaneyJon H. Raney, 54, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Benjamin Ramirez CastilloBenjamin Ramirez Castillo, 92, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary