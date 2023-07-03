Death Notices Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vera L. WilliamsVera L. Williams, 89, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Glen BroadswordGlen Broadsword, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, June 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Jeannie Marie KinzebachJeannie Marie Kinzebach, 68, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, June 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. June CampbellJune Campbell, 87, of Wenatchee, died Friday, June 30, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Lorn DaviesLorn Davies, 68, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, June 30, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Charles John KestiCharles John Kesti, 73, of Brewster, died Saturday, July 1, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary