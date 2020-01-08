Gary Gene Sanderson

Gary Gene Sanderson, 72, of Grand Coulee, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Arrangements are by Strate Funeral Home, Grand Coulee.

Robert Riley Griner

Robert Riley Griner, 51, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

William Perry Johnson Sr.

William Perry Johnson Sr., 52, of East Wenatchee, died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Delores Butler

Delores Butler, 97, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Rita C. Davelaar

Rita C. Davelaar, 68, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Michael Eugene Honey

Michael Eugene Honey, 65, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Patricia ‘Pat’ Kreun

Patricia “Pat” Kreun, 79, of Spokane, formerly of the Wenatchee Valley, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

David L. Clemons

David L. Clemons, 58, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Farolyn A. Gordon

Farolyn A. Gordon, 81, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Elizabeth M. ‘Betty’ Carson

Elizabeth M. “Betty” Carson, 94, of Chelan, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

