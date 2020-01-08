Gary Gene Sanderson
Gary Gene Sanderson, 72, of Grand Coulee, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Arrangements are by Strate Funeral Home, Grand Coulee.
Robert Riley Griner
Robert Riley Griner, 51, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
William Perry Johnson Sr.
William Perry Johnson Sr., 52, of East Wenatchee, died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Delores Butler
Delores Butler, 97, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Rita C. Davelaar
Rita C. Davelaar, 68, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Michael Eugene Honey
Michael Eugene Honey, 65, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Patricia ‘Pat’ Kreun
Patricia “Pat” Kreun, 79, of Spokane, formerly of the Wenatchee Valley, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
David L. Clemons
David L. Clemons, 58, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Farolyn A. Gordon
Farolyn A. Gordon, 81, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Elizabeth M. ‘Betty’ Carson
Elizabeth M. “Betty” Carson, 94, of Chelan, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
