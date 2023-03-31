Death Notices Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul BuntzlerPaul Buntzler, 86, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.William WittenWilliam Witten, 91 of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, March 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Ethel B WrightEthel B Wright, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Ellen JohnstonEllen Johnston, 84, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Christopher Joseph RaineyChristopher Joseph Rainey, 54, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Dorothy Ethel ElliottDorothy Ethel Elliott, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, March 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Richard W. ManskiRichard W Manski, 76, of Manson, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Emily Pearl ConleyEmily Pearl Conley, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, March 27, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.James G. WatersJames G. Waters, 64, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Donna Lee CoatesDonna Lee Coates, 82, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary