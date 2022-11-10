Death Notices 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evelyn Louise AllenEvelyn Louise Allen, 88, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Bruce S. OlsonBruce S. Olson, 56, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Daniel D. MaloneDaniel D. Malone, 77, of Brewster, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Paul HolterhoffPaul Holterhoff, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags East Wenatchee Arrangement Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary