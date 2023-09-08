Death Notices Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frances McCulloughFrances McCullough, of Chelan, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Sheryl DillonSheryl Dillon, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Teddy-Jean LindbergTeddy-Jean Lindberg, 79, of Brewster, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Bill HarrisonBill Harrison, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Roger J. GundersonRoger J. Gunderson, 80, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary