Lauretta J. WaggenerLauretta J. Waggener, 84, of Entiat, died Friday, April 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Dennis Lloyd PetersonDennis Lloyd Peterson, 88, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, April 6, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.James 'Jim' ChinJames "Jim" Chin, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, April 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.