Death Notices Apr 24, 2023

MaryAnn McNees, 70, of Cashmere, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Harold D. Holdeman, 81, of Wenatchee, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.