Death Notices Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Esther BlairEsther Blair, 91, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Harold SmithHarold Smith, 86, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Ronald WeemsRonald Weems, 67, of Monitor, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Patricia M. WrightPatricia M. Wright, 85, of Entiat, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Maurice A GuerinMaurice A Guerin, 98, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Bruce G. ThompsonBruce G. Thompson, 60, of Entiat, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags East Wenatchee Funeral Home Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary