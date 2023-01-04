Death Notices Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alan E. BortzAlan E. Bortz, 69, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Courtney SmithCourtney Smith, 69, of Peshastin, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Deanna GilmoreDeanna Gilmore, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Marlene Corcoran GatesMarlene Corcoran Gates, 73, of Tacoma (formerly of Peshastin-Dryden), died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.Arrangements are by Bonney Watson Funeral Home, Federal Way.June Kay AllenJune Kay Allen, 99, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Funeral Home Marlene Corcoran Gates Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary