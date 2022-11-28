Death Notices Nov 28, 2022 Nov 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara E. HannahBarbara E. Hannah, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Michael R. GordonMichael R. Gordon, 69, of Chelan, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Barbara E. Hannah Death Notice Arrangement Michael R. Gordon Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary