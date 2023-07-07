Death Notices Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard WeaverRichard Weaver, 21, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, June 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Bill L. HallBill L. Hall, 87, of Leavenworth, died Friday, June 30, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.John ‘Bill’ BeuhlerJohn “Bill” Beuhler, 93, of Wenatchee, died Monday, July 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Lester Ray StutzmanLester Ray Stutzman, 96, of Manson, died Thursday, July 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Zachary J. RupertZachary J. Rupert, 22, of Wenatchee (formerly Spokane), died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Mark CunninghamMark Cunningham, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary