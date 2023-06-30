Death Notices Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorothy LindellDorothy Lindell, 91, of Wenatchee, died Monday, June 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Joel CanterburyJoel Canterbury, 84, of Manson, died Saturday, June 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Jason Lee NelsonJason Lee Nelson, 44, of Wenatchee, died Friday, June 16, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Cynthia A. TampienCynthia A. Tampien, 74, of Moses Lake, died Thursday, June 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary