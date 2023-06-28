Death Notices Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Juanita K. CumminsJuanita K. Cummins, 98, of Wenatchee, died Monday, June 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Katherine ‘Moira’ McPheeKatherine “Moira” McPhee, 93, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary