Death Notices Aug 15, 2023

Gladys Landon, 95 of Wenatchee, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Arrangements are by of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Earl Stanifer, 86, of Mansfield, died Friday, July 28, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Jackie Knowlton, 74, of Brewster, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.