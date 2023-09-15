Death Notices Sep 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew TomchickAndrew Tomchick, 79 of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Jackie I. SchloeJackie I. Schloe, 81, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Patricia ‘Patty’ A. White Patricia “Patty” A. White, 70, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.David B. RobinsonDavid B. Robinson, 64, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Carole A. HoveyCarole A. Hovey, 84, of Sun City, Arizona, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary