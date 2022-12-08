Death Notices 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lydia Ann DodrillLydia Ann Dodrill, 99, of Cashmere, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Carl W. JorgensenCarl W. Jorgensen, 100, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Lydia Ann Dodrill Arrangement Carl W. Jorgensen Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary Holiday Lights Map The Wenatchee World maps holiday light displays across the valley every year. Add your house's display to the map here. View the map Get your Christmas cards Pre-Order Christmas Cards for $25.00 (Top 3 cards-Pack of 24) A portion of proceeds will be donated to a local children's charity. Purchase Here