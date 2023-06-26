Death Notices Jun 26, 2023 Jun 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Juanita L. DiSchinoJuanita L. DiSchino, 83, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.John FrederickJohn Frederick, 93, of Chelan, died Friday, June 23, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Diane Carol (Tuner) BolyardDiane Carol (Turner) Bolyard, 73, of Cashmere, died Thursday, June 15, 2023. Arrangements are by Family and Seventh-day-Adventist Church.Linda E. LawsonLinda E. Lawson, 76, of Cashmere, died Friday, June 23, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Jaime MartinezJaime Martinez, 39, of Brewster, died Sunday, June 25, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary