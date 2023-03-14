Death Notices 54 min ago 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Inez MannInez Mann, 95, of Brewster, died Thursday, March 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Dolores Alexander Dolores Alexander, 91, of Waterville, died Thursday, March 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Robin C. MartinRobin C. Martin, 66, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, March 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary