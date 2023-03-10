Death Notices Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Candy DavisonCandy Davison, 76, of Wenatchee, died Monday, March 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.David EricksonDavid Erickson, 73, of Cashmere, died Monday, March 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Donald DidjurgisDonald Didjurgis, 74 of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, March 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Nina AndersonNina Anderson, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, March 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Charles MartinezCharles Martinez, 82, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, March 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Robert StoreyRobert Storey, 80, of Spokane, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Robert H. 'Bob' Anderson Sr.Robert H. "Bob" Anderson Sr., 82, of Entiat, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Maria de Jesus Rendon de Lopez Maria de Jesus Rendon de Lopez, 79, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Kim M. CoxKim M. Cox, 65, of Dryden, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Roy LaVern MillsRoy LaVern Mills, 90, of Wilson Creek, died Saturday, March 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata.Berry HarlowBerry Harlow, 60, of Portland, Ore., (formerly of Wenatchee), died Monday, March 6, 2023.Bonnie B AstonBonnie B Aston, 85, of Chelan, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere.Jill Diane WalkerJill Diane Walker, 64, of Leavenworth, died Thursday, March 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Patsy Jane MaierPatsy Jane Maier, 83, of Leavenworth, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and CashmereJanis E. MonesmithJanis E. Monesmith, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Industry Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary