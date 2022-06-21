Purchase Access

June Stevens

June Stevens, 88, of Wenatchee, died Friday, June 17, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Myrna Pickering

Myrna Pickering, 80, of Leavenworth, died Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Terry Ann Beattiger

Terry Ann Beattiger, 79, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Kris Fry

Kris Fry, 30, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Juan Gonzalez-Zaragosa

Juan Gonzalez-Zaragosa, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Margaret C. O’Brien

Margaret C. O’Brien, 79, of Chelan, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Michael Pirkey

Michael Pirkey, 63, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.