Phyllis I. Zielinski

Phyllis I. Zielinski, 99, of Wenatchee, died Friday, March 17, 2023.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Victor Lopez

Victor Lopez, 63, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, March 17, 2023. 

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Elena Avilez de Ramirez

Elena Avilez de Ramirez, 50, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.