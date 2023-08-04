Death Notices Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles MaleCharles Male, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Ron RoyRon Roy, 68, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 31, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Juana L. ‘Leyva’ SanchezJuana L. “Leyva” Sanchez, 72, of Wenatchee, died Friday, July 28, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Judith L. CotaJudith L. Cota, 78, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Mark Lee HopkinsMark Lee Hopkins, 76, of Cashmere, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Joan ClarkJoan Clark, 91, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary