Death Notices May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Darlene M. UlrichDarlene M. Ulrich, 70, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, May 28, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Rene RamosRene Ramos, 82, of Grandview (formerly of Wenatchee), died Monday, May 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary