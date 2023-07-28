Death Notices Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Calvin CrumrineCalvin Crumrine, 72 of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Jean M. JohnsonJean M. Johnson, 97, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Kenneth R. PannellKenneth R. Pannell, 80, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Sharedythe T. RiiseSharedythe T. Riise, 82, of Leavenworth, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. LaNay BookLaNay Book, 79, of Manson, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Cynthia Lynn MoserCynthia Lynn Moser, 73, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Billy GillhamBilly Gillham,92, of Chelan, died Friday, July 28, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Gordon R. CourtneyGordon R. Courtney, 54, of Cashmere, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary