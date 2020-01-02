Elmo Edward Fronsman

Elmo Edward Fronsman, 84, Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Vicky Lee Albrecht

Vicky Lee Albrecht, 60, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Helen L. Funston

Helen L. Funston, 93, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. 

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Veryle E. Miller

Veryle E. Miller, 89, of Chelan, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. 

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Ruth Annabelle Milburn

Ruth Annabelle Milburn, 81, of Peoria, formerly of Chelan and Manson area, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

