Elmo Edward Fronsman
Elmo Edward Fronsman, 84, Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Vicky Lee Albrecht
Vicky Lee Albrecht, 60, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Helen L. Funston
Helen L. Funston, 93, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Veryle E. Miller
Veryle E. Miller, 89, of Chelan, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Ruth Annabelle Milburn
Ruth Annabelle Milburn, 81, of Peoria, formerly of Chelan and Manson area, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
