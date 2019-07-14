Sandra Kaye Buckland
Sandra Kaye Buckland, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Robert Lee Buckland
Robert Lee Buckland, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Stephen R. Carter
Stephen R. Carter, 52, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Alfred Karl Gebhardt
Alfred Karl Gebhardt, 104, of Leavenworth, died Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Gary Russell Cheever
Gary Russell Cheever, 68, of Cashmere, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
William Eugene Trainer
William Eugene Trainer, 90, of Malaga, died July 10, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Star Asimakoupoulos
Star Asimakoupoulos, 92, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Charleen F. Hills
Charleen F. Hills, 84, of Oroville, formerly of Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.