Sandra Kaye Buckland

Sandra Kaye Buckland, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Robert Lee Buckland

Robert Lee Buckland, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Stephen R. Carter

Stephen R. Carter, 52, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Alfred Karl Gebhardt

Alfred Karl Gebhardt, 104, of Leavenworth, died Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Gary Russell Cheever

Gary Russell Cheever, 68, of Cashmere, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

William Eugene Trainer

William Eugene Trainer, 90, of Malaga, died July 10, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Star Asimakoupoulos

Star Asimakoupoulos, 92, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Charleen F. Hills

Charleen F. Hills, 84, of Oroville, formerly of Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

