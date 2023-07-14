Death Notices Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bob YoungBob Young, 74, of Chelan, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Alma LaHueAlma LaHue, 98, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Wayne LongWayne Long, 84, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Peter Michael KorfiatisPeter Michael Korfiatis, 81, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 9, 2023. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Roger William CosensRoger William Cosens, 81, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Kirk SlattaKirk Slatta, 56, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Shelly SheetsShelly Sheets, 60, of Brewster, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary