David M. ‘Mike’ Everhart
David M. “Mike” Everhart, 65, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Shirley I. Ruse
Shirley I. Ruse, 77, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Charles F. James, M.D.
Charles F. James, M.D., 81, of Manson, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
George E. Gordon
George E. Gordon, 87, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
John Penny
John Penny, 73, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Ron W. Evans
Ron W. Evans, 85, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Richard C. ‘Dick’ Gordon
Richard C. “Dick” Gordon, 80, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Victoria Hull
Victoria Hull, 78, of Brewster, formerly of Azwell and Pateros, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.