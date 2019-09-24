David M. ‘Mike’ Everhart

David M. “Mike” Everhart, 65, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Shirley I. Ruse

Shirley I. Ruse, 77, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Charles F. James, M.D.

Charles F. James, M.D., 81, of Manson, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

George E. Gordon

George E. Gordon, 87, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

John Penny

John Penny, 73, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Ron W. Evans

Ron W. Evans, 85, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Richard C. ‘Dick’ Gordon

Richard C. “Dick” Gordon, 80, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Victoria Hull

Victoria Hull, 78, of Brewster, formerly of Azwell and Pateros, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.