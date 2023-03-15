Death Notices Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dale Keith HuberDale Keith Huber, 73, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, March 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Neptune Society, Spokane. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Press Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary