Death Notices May 1, 2023

Dale F. Mikkelsen
Dale F. Mikkelsen, 75, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Joanne S. Neely
Joanne S. Neely, 85, of Cashmere, died Sunday, April 30, 2023. 
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Philip Bange
Philip Bange, 53, of Pateros, died Monday, May 1, 2023.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.