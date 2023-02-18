Death Notices 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Curtis FairbanksCurtis Fairbanks, 58, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Erna McDonaldErna McDonald, 94, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Daniel Ray JaglaDaniel Ray Jagla, 74, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Carol ClovenCarol Cloven, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Barbara BurkhardtBarbara Burkhardt, 52, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Michael UliaszMichael Uliasz, 82, of Bridgeport, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Pearl A. RogersPearl A. Rogers, 69, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Vera Grace BulgerVera Grace Bulger, 94, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Lee Michael SorrentinoLee Michael Sorrentino, 88, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Brian Todd RayBrina Todd Ray, 60, of Rock Island, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Clarence O. HareClarence O. Hare, 80, of Wenatchee, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary