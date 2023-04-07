Death Notices Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cloye L. GillihanCloye L. Gillihan, 88, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, March 27, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel Of The Valley, East Wenatchee.Enriqueta Sanchez TovarEnriqueta Sanchez Tovar, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Patty L. ScottPatty L. Scott, 91, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, April 6, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Kathryn “Katie” (Lodge) MhatreKathryn “Katie” (Lodge) Mhatre, 37, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Alfredo Z. 'Freddy' MaldonadoAlfredo Z. “Freddy” Maldonado, 62, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Beverly Trula MasseyBeverly Trula Massey, 93, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, April 1, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Kendal Malyne DeCoteauKendal Malyne DeCoteau, 29, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, April 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Candy Ann LaRocheCandy Ann LaRoche, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, April 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Grover Kirk HallGrover Kirk Hall, 85, of Rock Island, died Monday, April 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Suezanne DuncanSuezanne Duncan, 81, of Leavenworth, died Monday, April 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary