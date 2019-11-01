Phyllis ‘Kathy’ Browning
Phyllis “Kathy” Browning, 73, of Wenatchee, died Monday Oct. 28, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Max Cuevas
Max Cuevas, 64, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Henry Ellis
Henry Ellis, 76, of Wenatchee, died Friday Oct. 25, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Ruth M. Griffith
Ruth M. Griffith, 85, of Manson, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Kenneth R. Beeson
Kenneth R. Beeson, 61, of Wenatchee, died Thursday Oct. 31, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.