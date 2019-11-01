Phyllis ‘Kathy’ Browning

Phyllis “Kathy” Browning, 73, of Wenatchee, died Monday Oct. 28, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Max Cuevas

Max Cuevas, 64, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Henry Ellis

Henry Ellis, 76, of Wenatchee, died Friday Oct. 25, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Ruth M. Griffith

Ruth M. Griffith, 85, of Manson, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Kenneth R. Beeson

Kenneth R. Beeson, 61, of Wenatchee, died Thursday Oct. 31, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.