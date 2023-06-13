Death Notices Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald L. ReinhardtDonald L. Reinhardt, 84, of Chelan, died Friday, June 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Bud TruswellBud Truswell, 82, of Wenatchee, died Friday, June 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.David Alan MasseyDavid Alan Massey, 59, of Wenatchee, died Monday, May 29, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.Richard CrawleyRichard Crawley, 69, of Entiat, died Friday, June 2, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Louella Edna 'Lou' MitchellLouella Edna “Lou” Mitchell, 100, died Friday, June 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.David WahlDavid Wahl, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, June 8, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Donald CarrDonald Carr, 93, of Wenatchee, died Friday, June 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary