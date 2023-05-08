Death Notices May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian Christopher CliftBrian Christopher Clift, 46, of Kennewick (formerly of East Wenatchee), died Tuesday, May 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Heather KilgourHeather Kilgour, 48, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, May 7, 2023. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Ada EdmondsAda Edmonds, 79, of Manson, died Sunday, May 7, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary