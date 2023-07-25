Death Notices Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donna BiramDonna Biram, 91, of Malaga, died Monday, July 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.R.L. BryantR.L. Bryant, 91, of East Wenatchee died Monday, July 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Jeffrey FiebelkornJeffrey Fiebelkorn, 63, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 24, 2023. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Mary C. MeltonMary C. Melton, 64, of Chelan, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Paul MetliPaul Melti, 85, of Quincy, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary