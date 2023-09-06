Death Notices Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patty ArmbrusterPatty Armbruster, 93, of Chelan, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Raymond CountsRaymond Counts, 80, of Brewster, died Saturday, Spet. 2, 2023. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.Romella CheneyRomella Cheney, 90, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Spet. 3, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary