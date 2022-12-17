Death Notices 57 min ago 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Penny HamlinPenny Hamlin, 92, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Marvin ‘Marvy’ SkeltonMarvin “Marvy” Skelton, 60, of Entiat, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Donaciano ServinDonaciano Servin, 22, of Chelan, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Nikolin S. BottemillerNikolin S. Bottemiller, 77, of East Wenatchee died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.Eva A. McGregorEva A. McGregor, 66, of Manson, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.Lowell HewlettLowell Hewlett, 81, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Penny Hamlin East Wenatchee Marvin Skelton Lowell Hewlett Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary