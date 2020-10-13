Mary E. Hampton
Mary E. Hampton, 76, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Caron E. Tucker
Caron E. Tucker, 76, of Moses Lake, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Jordis L. Anderson
Jordis L. Anderson, 70, of Manson, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Carolyn A. Smith
Carolyn A. Smith, 75, of Spokane, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Arrangements are by Pacific Northwest Cremation and Funeral, Spokane.
Ronald L. Somers
Ronald L. Somers, 61, of Quincy, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Timothy Ray Dick
Timothy Ray Dick, 60, of Manson, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Mary J. Gibson
Mary J. Gibson, 75, of Manson, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Kenneth H. Schab
Kenneth H. Schab, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Verna J. Green
Verna J. Green, 81, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Alan L. Creighton
Alan L. Creighton, 95, of Leavenworth, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.