Mary E. Hampton

Mary E. Hampton, 76, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Caron E. Tucker

Caron E. Tucker, 76, of Moses Lake, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Jordis L. Anderson

Jordis L. Anderson, 70, of Manson, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Carolyn A. Smith

Carolyn A. Smith, 75, of Spokane, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Arrangements are by Pacific Northwest Cremation and Funeral, Spokane.

Ronald L. Somers

Ronald L. Somers, 61, of Quincy, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Timothy Ray Dick

Timothy Ray Dick, 60, of Manson, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Mary J. Gibson

Mary J. Gibson, 75, of Manson, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Kenneth H. Schab

Kenneth H. Schab, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Verna J. Green

Verna J. Green, 81, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Alan L. Creighton

Alan L. Creighton, 95, of Leavenworth, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Join the online forum

Luke Hollister: 665-1172

hollister@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @lukeholli